Kate and William preparing kids for different destinies as royals

The couple is very hands-on with their kids and has centred their parenting on stability

Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing their children for the various paths they will have to undertake, when they grow up to assume responsibilities as senior royals.

Royal historian Robert Lacey said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "very conscious of the different destinies awaiting their three children," adding that the "heir" and the "spare" issue has often caught the royal family off guard.

While Prince George will follow in the same footsteps as his dad William, "How will the younger brother and sister cope with the challenges encountered by Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry?" wrote Lacey.

Those issues have "blighted" three generations, and "William is working with Kate to help all their children develop what they find personally fulfilling," Lacey noted.

He added that the couple are very hands-on with their kids and have centred their parenting on stability.

"As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on ... working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry," the historian concluded.