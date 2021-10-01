 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to drop ‘explosive details’ about Prince William in memoir

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Prince Harry to drop ‘explosive details’ about Prince William in memoir

Experts believe Prince Harry is gearing up for a rather “explosive” memoir release that is supposed to share sensitive information regarding Prince William.

This claim’s been brought to light by royal historian and biographer Dr Edward Owens during a candid chat with Express.

There he was also quoted saying, “There’s got to be some sort of explosive details in there, he wants to sell a book.”

“There might be a bit more information about his relationship with his brother. So far it’s been left for royal commentators and journalists to narrate the family feud between William and Harry.”

“They haven’t said a great deal about it publicly, so I imagine we will get more information about the relationship with his brother, probably the relationship with his father.”

“And possibly the relationship with other members of the Royal Family and the courts, because Harry and Meghan feel that they were unfairly treated while they were working members of the House of Windsor.”

Before concluding he added, “So, we might get a fuller picture of how they felt and why they did what they did in terms of Megxit.”e

More From Entertainment:

Princess Beatrice's unveils daughter's name

Princess Beatrice's unveils daughter's name
Japan's Princess Mako set to tie the knot this month after intense scrutiny

Japan's Princess Mako set to tie the knot this month after intense scrutiny

The best I've ever dated: Lil Nas X shares about his previous relationship

The best I've ever dated: Lil Nas X shares about his previous relationship

Fergie pens touching note to late father

Fergie pens touching note to late father

Diana The Musical blasted for featuring ‘inaccurate depictions’

Diana The Musical blasted for featuring ‘inaccurate depictions’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘blasted as ‘insufferable’ after NYC trip

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘blasted as ‘insufferable’ after NYC trip
Prince Harry ‘oversaw’ Megxit with Meghan Markle becoming the catalyst

Prince Harry ‘oversaw’ Megxit with Meghan Markle becoming the catalyst
Queen Elizabeth fearing release of ‘intimate revelations’ before Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth fearing release of ‘intimate revelations’ before Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘walking into new era’ with US favorability

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘walking into new era’ with US favorability
What's next Britney Spears's conservatorship battle? Attorney answers

What's next Britney Spears's conservatorship battle? Attorney answers
Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie

Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie
'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

Latest

view all