Taylor Swift updates fans over Red re-recording schedule

Friday Oct 01 2021
Friday Oct 01, 2021

Lyricist and singer Taylor Swift recently announced the upcoming release of her brand new Red re-recording on social media.

The singer announced the news on Twitter via a short note that went viral almost instantly.

The note provided fans with an updated timeline for the release of her Red re-recording tracks.

The note read, “Got some news that I think you're gonna like. My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak.” (sic)

Check it out below:

An update over the entire project is also available on Taylor’s official website and includes links and pre-order notices for vinyl and CD’s.

