Taylor Swift updates fans over Red re-recording schedule

Friday Oct 01, 2021
Lyricist and singer Taylor Swift recently announced the upcoming release of her brand new Red re-recording on social media.
The singer announced the news on Twitter via a short note that went viral almost instantly.
The note provided fans with an updated timeline for the release of her Red re-recording tracks.
The note read, “Got some news that I think you're gonna like. My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak.” (sic)
An update over the entire project is also available on Taylor’s official website and includes links and pre-order notices for vinyl and CD’s.