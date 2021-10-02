Hailey Bieber showcases her incredibly fit figure that captured Justin's heart

 
Hailey Bieber shared a cheeky new set of snaps after celebrating her three year wedding anniversary to husband Justin Bieber.

The Justin Bieber's sweetheart showed off her incredibly fit figure in some  menswear, rocking sparkling knee socks which she paired with an oversized black velvet YSL men's blazer and high heels in her Instagram photos.

Hailey Bieber showcases her incredibly fit figure that captured Justins heart

The 24-year-old  model wore tousled hair and sunglasses as she struck sizzling poses for the camera. Hailey shared images to her social media accounts on Friday.

Meanwhile, Justin is gearing up to release his new concert film, Our World, which follows his grand return to the stage on New Year's Eve following a several year hiatus from performing.

