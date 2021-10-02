Prince Harry was ‘inches away’ from death during his military days in Afghanistan

Prince Harry’s time spent in Afghanistan has made him one of the most esteem members of the British royal family.

And while many of his fans are aware of his military days, the details of his time at the war zone still remain largely unknown, including how he was face to face with death at one point.

Royal author and expert Katie Nicholl recalled the incident in her book Harry: Life, Loss and Love, while talking with Captain Dickon Leigh-Wood.

“We were driving to another village when we almost drove over an IED,” Leigh-Wood was quoted saying in the book.

“It was a much closer shave than the first time. One of the vehicles in the column suddenly noticed something flick underneath the tank in front and everyone was ordered to stop,” he shared.

“We discovered that the pressure plate of an IED that the previous vehicles, including Harry’s, had missed by about six inches. If any of the tanks had gone over it, it would have been game over for Harry, for any one of us,” he went on to say.

The author wrote that the Duke of Sussex took a “huge risk” to be on the front line.

“This is a young man who has always been shadowed by protection officers, and he didn’t have any protection when he was out in the field of Afghanistan and fighting on the front line,” she shared.

“It was him and his men,” she added.