 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’
Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’

Eddie Montgomery recently weighed in on the pain he underwent throughout the course of his life.

The star wore his heart on his sleeve and got candid during an interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, “It was hard at first but for some reason, this song eased a little bit of the pain that I've been carrying around for a long time.”

“A lot of us love people and we try to keep our private life our private life, but when you are hurting a bit, that hurt can come through a pencil — and that's when you know you got to let it out. So that's what I did.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey
Kate Middleton dubbed new ‘saviour of the Firm’: report

Kate Middleton dubbed new ‘saviour of the Firm’: report
Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start

Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip
Queen Elizabeth funds all legal fees for Prince Andrew’s abuse case

Queen Elizabeth funds all legal fees for Prince Andrew’s abuse case
Prince Harry may name ‘racist royal’ in new memoir

Prince Harry may name ‘racist royal’ in new memoir
Former royal chef shares Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits

Former royal chef shares Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits
Queen says eyes of the world will be on Scotland for climate summit

Queen says eyes of the world will be on Scotland for climate summit
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘full of nuanced details and searing insight’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘full of nuanced details and searing insight’: report
UK’s top ballet stars leap back into spotlight

UK’s top ballet stars leap back into spotlight
Kate Middleton’s Bond premiere proved ‘difficult for Meghan Markle’: report

Kate Middleton’s Bond premiere proved ‘difficult for Meghan Markle’: report
Esra Bilgic stars in new TV series with 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor

Esra Bilgic stars in new TV series with 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor

Latest

view all