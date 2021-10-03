 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer take to the streets for abortion justice

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer expressed their solidarity by joining a Rally for Abortion Justice event
American actor Jennifer Lawrence and comedian Amy Schumer have taken to the streets to fight for abortion justice.

The pregnant Hunger Games actor and the comedy star expressed their solidarity by joining a Rally for Abortion Justice event on Saturday.

The photos from the Planned Parenthood and Women’s March-supported rally were posted by Schumer on her Instagram.

"I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,” wrote the comedian.

"Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason. This Saturday, we are coming together across the country to defend our rights," she had written in an earlier post.

Last month, Schumer revealed that she underwent a surgery to get her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.

"It's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis. My uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it,” she said in a video. 

