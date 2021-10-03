Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has crossed 178 million followers on Instagram. Her followers increased exponentially as the singer rekindled her romance with Hollywood star Ben Affleck.





Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer", recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.