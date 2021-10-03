 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage
Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Experts believe Princess Diana has ended up becoming a ‘third wheel’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton made this claim public and during his most recent piece for the Mail on Sunday he also admitted, “Today for Harry, and increasingly for his wife, all roads lead back to Diana.”

“His mother’s cause-driven life and the tragic manner of her death has not only coloured Harry’s relationship with his family, and the wider public, it has shaped the couple’s world view.”

“As the Sussexes embarked on their own journey together through Royal life, not a day went by without a reference, a memory or a decision that related in some way to Harry’s late mother. Diana was the third wheel in their marriage.”

Before concluding he added, “But the ghost of Diana would loom over the lives of Prince Harry and his new wife in less happy ways, too, as time passed and as Meghan grappled with a set of challenges uncannily similar to those that once faced the mother-in-law she never met.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig

Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig
Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father

Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father
Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram
Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3

Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3
Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke fondled her on Blurred Lines shoot

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke fondled her on Blurred Lines shoot

Gordon Ramsay under fire for outrageously pricing simple dish

Gordon Ramsay under fire for outrageously pricing simple dish
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for leaving NYC in a private jet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for leaving NYC in a private jet
‘The Crown’ recreates Windsor Castle’s famous 1992 fire

‘The Crown’ recreates Windsor Castle’s famous 1992 fire
Britney Spears focusing on ‘healing’ after Jamie Spears’ suspension in conservatorship

Britney Spears focusing on ‘healing’ after Jamie Spears’ suspension in conservatorship
Queen Elizabeth remembers Prince Philip and the love they shared for Scotland

Queen Elizabeth remembers Prince Philip and the love they shared for Scotland
Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer take to the streets for abortion justice

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer take to the streets for abortion justice

Latest

view all