Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Experts believe Princess Diana has ended up becoming a ‘third wheel’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.



Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton made this claim public and during his most recent piece for the Mail on Sunday he also admitted, “Today for Harry, and increasingly for his wife, all roads lead back to Diana.”

“His mother’s cause-driven life and the tragic manner of her death has not only coloured Harry’s relationship with his family, and the wider public, it has shaped the couple’s world view.”

“As the Sussexes embarked on their own journey together through Royal life, not a day went by without a reference, a memory or a decision that related in some way to Harry’s late mother. Diana was the third wheel in their marriage.”

Before concluding he added, “But the ghost of Diana would loom over the lives of Prince Harry and his new wife in less happy ways, too, as time passed and as Meghan grappled with a set of challenges uncannily similar to those that once faced the mother-in-law she never met.”