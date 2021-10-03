Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘broke’ the Windsor record for unhappy marriages

Prince William and Kate Middleton have managed to break the age-old cycle of unhappy marriages in the House of Windsor.



Royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey brought this claim forward during an interview with Express.

There he was also quoted saying, “The House of Windsor has an abysmal track record of marital failure, but William has broken the cycle.”

This is not the first time Kate’s origins have been highlighted by experts. In a previous interview with People magazine, Mr Lacey dubbed the Duchess an “empathetic outsider from middle-class origins.”

He also admitted that the two "have focused on...working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry.”