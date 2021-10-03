 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Amid Prince Andrew’s explosive sex case involving Virginia Giuffre, it is said that his family and aides will have to testify.

During his BBC Newsnight interview, he claimed that he took his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to Pizza Express in Woking the night Virgina alleged that they were in London.

Courtiers fear that Sarah will be questioned as a part of Andrew's alibi, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Bradley Simon, a defence attorney, told the newspaper: "They’re going to ask for a kitchen sink.

"They’re going to seek every correspondence, phone logs, emails, diaries.

"They're going to go after people who were with him. It's going to be open season.”

Giuffre accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, and asked the court to take action under the Hague Service Convention.

Giuffre, has said Andrew's abuse occurred about two decades ago, around when the financier Jeffrey Epstein was sexually abusing her.

