Prince Harry has ‘taken the devil’s route’ with new memoir release

Prince Harry has come under fire for allegedly “siding with the devil’s route” in relation to his memoir release.



Royal reporter Rupert Bell issued this warning during his appearance at talkRADIO and was also quoted saying, “I just think it is sad that he wants to drag his family through the dirt, it just feels wrong!”

“If he is as loyal as he talks about in that documentary on Prince Philip, to the institution then this is not what he should be doing!”

“In America, he may be going around and being fated left right and centre as we saw in New York and every fawning at the feet of Meghan and Harry, well fine, get on with it!”

He also went on to say, “But if he wants privacy, don’t make your family have to go through this.”

“If he wants to get on and cut his path with the family, don’t do books! But now you have split from the family, why can’t he just leave well alone!”

“Unfortunately he has gone into these huge commercial deals and the people who he has done the deals with want something that will sell because they haven’t come cheap!”

Before concluding, however, he admitted that it seems the prince is caught between “the devil and the deep blue sea” since “unfortunately it appears he is taken the devil's route against the Royal Family.”