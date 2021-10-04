Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite at screening of George Clooney's new film

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked loved up as they arrived at a screening of George Clooney's new film 'The Tender Bar' on Sunday.



The 52-year-old Hustlers star and the 49-year-old actor were seen reuniting on Sunday after spending time apart in recent days due to their busy schedules.



The duo looked affectionate as they held hands on their way into a screening of his new film, which was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Jennifer, who's a master of catching attention, appeared to have toned down her usually color looks so as not to steal Ben's spotlight.



She opted for an all-black outfit that hugged her curves and featured long sleeves and a thin skirt that almost touched the ground and fluttered in the breeze.

Ben looked casual and cool as he stepped out of his vehicle while carrying a beverage. He rocked a simple white T-shirt under a stylish tan suede jacket with silver buttons, as well as slim-fit dark jeans with brown boots.



Ben and Jennifer observed Los Angeles County's mask mandate and brought along face coverings for when they stepped inside. The couple kept their hands locked as they entered the building.