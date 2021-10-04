 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite at screening of George Clooney's new film

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite at screening of George Clooneys new film

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked loved up as they arrived at a screening of George Clooney's new film 'The Tender Bar' on Sunday.

The 52-year-old Hustlers star and the 49-year-old actor were seen reuniting on Sunday after spending time apart in recent days due to their busy schedules.

The duo looked affectionate as they held hands on their way into a screening of his new film, which was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Jennifer, who's a master of catching attention, appeared to have toned down her usually color looks so as not to steal Ben's spotlight.

She opted for an all-black outfit that hugged her curves and featured long sleeves and a thin skirt that almost touched the ground and fluttered in the breeze.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite at screening of George Clooneys new film

Ben looked casual and cool as he stepped out of his vehicle while carrying a beverage. He rocked a simple white T-shirt under a stylish tan suede jacket with silver buttons, as well as slim-fit dark jeans with brown boots.

Ben and Jennifer observed Los Angeles County's mask mandate and brought along face coverings for when they stepped inside. The couple kept their hands locked as they entered the building.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one’s business

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one’s business
Princess Diana's death was an 'inconceivable tragedy' to Meghan Markle

Princess Diana's death was an 'inconceivable tragedy' to Meghan Markle
Elton John and Dua Lipa's Cold Heart seems to beat Ed Sheeran's Shivers for top spot

Elton John and Dua Lipa's Cold Heart seems to beat Ed Sheeran's Shivers for top spot
Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday

Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' hot walk soars temperature in NYC

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' hot walk soars temperature in NYC
'Venom: Let There be Carnage' sets a new pandemic record

'Venom: Let There be Carnage' sets a new pandemic record
Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet

Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet
Hollywood a-listers gear up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event

Hollywood a-listers gear up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event
Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps

Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps
Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest
Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars

Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars

Latest

view all