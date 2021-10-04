 
Monday Oct 04 2021
Princess Diana faced the same bullying claims that Meghan Markle is fighting now

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Meghan Markle’s royal journey hasn’t been all that different from that of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s.

While the two evidently endured the same amount of scrutiny both inside and outside the palace, the two even faced the same allegations of bullying.

While fans may be well-aware of emerging claims about the Duchess of Sussex mistreating her staff, many might not have knowledge of how Princess Diana faced the same.

The late Princess of Wales’ biographer Andrew Morton wrote, per the Daily Mail, that she too had faced the same ordeals.

“Diana, too, had been blamed for a series of departures, from Prince Charles’s valet, bodyguard and private secretary to friends and members of his social circle,” he said.

“In a matter of months, Diana had gone from being a fairytale princess to – according to less charitable accounts – a ‘fiend’ and a ‘little monster’. Other commentators talked about ‘Malice in the Palace.’”

Diana had hit back at the accusations at a royal engagement, saying: “I am not responsible for any sackings. I don’t just sack people.”

