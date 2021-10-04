In a statement issued, Larocca announced the Page was roped in for the show

British actor Regé-Jean Page is gearing up to make his next big appearance for Netflix.

Regé-Jean Page of 'Bridgerton' fame, returning for Netflix thriller



After leaving the hit show Bridgerton, the actor is returning in a thriller for the streaming giant, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.



The actor will be starring in the untitled heist thriller, produced by 26 Keys production company, in partnership with AGBO’s Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca.

In a statement issued, Larocca announced the Page was roped in for the show.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page,” read the statement, per Deadline.

Page catapulted to fame after starring as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. While his brief run of the show proved to be successful, the actor announced that he will not be returning for the show’s second season.

“The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing,” he wrote on Instagram.







