Prince Harry blasted for ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit

Prince Harry recently got called out for his ‘touchy attitude’ and tendency to keeping “flying off the handle” before Megxit was finalized.

This claim’s been brought forward by Rebecca English and during her interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+ she admitted, “I've spoken to people a lot about this over the years and it is made very clear to me that Harry was very, very touchy at that time.”

“More touchy than he was normally. He would fly off the handle and take offence at the smallest thing.”

Before concluding she added, “Is there anything that they could have done or said that would have made him happy and the answer is probably not.”