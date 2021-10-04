Ben Affleck heaps praises on pal George Clooney: ‘The best, most precise director’

George Clooney and Ben Affleck are known to be close friends but have never had a chance to work together

Tinseltown's A-listers George Clooney and Ben Affleck are two peas in a pod as their friendship has stood the test of time.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premier of The Tender Bar in Los Angeles, the two revealed if they’ll ever consider sharing screens together.

"We had great experience working together previously, he produced Argo [with me],” said Affleck.

"He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it's like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom,” he added.

The Batman star went on to praise Clooney, saying he is "the best, most precise director I've ever worked with. He's just so good and so smart and creates a great environment.”

Talking about whether or not he would ever work with Clooney, Affleck said: "I would love to. He's gotta hire me. I mean, he's gotta cast himself and hire me. Maybe that's the next step."

"He's a really really smart actor, and what I really learned about George as an actor, is George really understands exactly how to kind of calibrate a performance. He really understands the audience's expectations. The truth is, he's just really good at this thing,” he added.