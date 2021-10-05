Idris Elba's wife Sabrina exudes glamour as steps out at Paris' Ritz Hotel

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina wows in plunging gown as she joined a leggy Emma Weymouth for Paris outing during Fashion Week.

The actress's wife Sabrina and Emma Weymouth exuded glamour as they stepped out at Paris' Ritz Hotel during Fashion Week on Monday.

The model, 32, and the socialite, 35, looked stunning in LBDs as they walked arm-in-arm in the city.

Sabrina teased her cleavage in a plunging black gown with a thigh-split, worn with a blazer as she strutted. Her tresses were pulled into a curled updo and she sported ornate pearl earrings.

Strictly star Emma, 36, flaunted her honed legs and cleavage in a thigh-split gown with a daring neckline. Her tresses were worn in soft waves while she sported smoky shadow and red lipstick.

Sabrina's appearance comes after she and Idris graced the No Time To Die after-party at Annabel's on Tuesday.

Idris Elba's wife previously won a Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries or television film for his role as DCI John Luther in the BBC psychological crime drama of the same name.