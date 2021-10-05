 
Adele, Snoop Dogg and other stars react to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages

Adele, Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon were among the stars reacted to widespread outages for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The online giants went offline for several hours on Monday, causing chaos for those who rely on the platforms.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, issued a statement on Monday evening, confirming the sites were beginning to come back online.

Twitter remained one of the only major social media platforms unaffected and users shared their reactions on the site.

Country music queen Parton, 75, shared a Gif of her striding through saloon doors and wrote: “Everyone showing up to @Twitter

today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp are down like…”

Music sensation Adele, who has updated her social media profiles apparently teasing the imminent release of her new album, replied to a tweet from Twitter’s official account.

“hello literally everyone,” Twitter said in a joke about an influx of users.

Adele replied: “Hiya babes!”

Witherspoon wrote, “All other social platforms today: Kaput. Twitter:” and added a gif of herself shouting “thank you”.

Snoop Dogg had some predictable advice for any followers looking for ways to stay occupied.


