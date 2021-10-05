Brad Pitt looks dashing with mustache on set of his upcoming film

Brad Pitt cut a dapper figure as he was spotted filming on the set of his upcoming movie Babylon in Los Angeles on Monday.



The 57-year-old actor looked dashing as he rocked a light-grey button-up shirt with dark grey slacks with a belt, and his hair parted.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star wore a pencil mustache and sunglasses as he was seen working on the set of the film.

The Oscar-winning actor joined by his castmate in the film Margot Robbie in the project, which is reportedly a dramatic period piece set in Hollywood's Golden Age in the late 1920s.



Brad Pitt made headlines last week amid news he was set to reunite with friend and past co-star George Clooney for a thriller for Apple.