Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Brad Pitt looks dashing with mustache on set of his upcoming film

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Brad Pitt cut a dapper figure as he was spotted filming on the set of his upcoming movie Babylon in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 57-year-old actor looked dashing as he rocked a light-grey button-up shirt with dark grey slacks with a belt, and his hair parted. 

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star wore a pencil mustache and sunglasses as he was seen working on the set of the film.

The Oscar-winning actor joined by his castmate in the film Margot Robbie in the project, which is reportedly a dramatic period piece set in Hollywood's Golden Age in the late 1920s.

Brad Pitt made headlines last week amid news he was set to reunite with friend and past co-star George Clooney for a thriller for Apple.

