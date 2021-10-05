Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers

Piers Morgan took to social media and hit out at all those who are still rejecting COVID-19 vaccines

British TV presenter Piers Morgan is coming all guns blazing against anti-vaxxers, dubbing them “selfish.”

The former host of Good Morning Britain, took to social media and hit out at all those who are still rejecting COVID-19 vaccines, thereby slowing down the progress to end the pandemic.

“I’ve got no problem with those refusing to have the covid vaccines, so long as they have no problem with history recording them as selfish [expletive] who only cared about themselves in a global pandemic,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time the presenter has lashed out at anti-vaxxers. Back in July this year, he unleashed his rage on Twitter over people refusing to get inoculated.

“Those who refuse to be vaccinated, with no medical reason not to, should be refused NHS care if they then catch covid. I am hearing of anti-vaxxers using up ICU beds in London at vast expense to the taxpayer. Let them pay for their own stupidity & selfishness,” he had written.