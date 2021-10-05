 
Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse of Rob Kardashian in new snap

Kim Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse of her brother Rob Kardashian.

Amid the massive Facebook and Instagram outage that lasted six hours the Skims founder made her return to the gram with a surprise snap of her brother.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a candid snap of the Aurthur George founder sharing an adorable side hug with their sister Khloe Kardashian.

The photo seemed to show that the brother sister duo was in good spirits.

In contrast to his famous family, Rob has largely remained absent from the spotlight in the past few years.

From time to time he would make rare appearances on his family’s social media pages or on his own Instagram page. 

