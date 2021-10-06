‘Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton couldn’t get along due to practical reasons’

Things were different for Meghan and Harry as they lived farther away from Kate and William

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had the chance to create a strong bond but they failed to get along during their spent fulfilling royal duties together.



In his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, royal author and commentator Andrew Morton wrote that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex failed to create a strong bond owing to practical reasons.

“During the build-up to Meghan’s wedding, Kate was experiencing her third difficult pregnancy and was focused on her own welfare,” he wrote.

“She did not have much energy to bond with her new neighbour,” he went on to say.

Even though many royals live close to each other At Kensington Palace, things were different for Meghan and Harry as they lived farther away.

“It was a practical matter as much as anything. Kate spent weekends and holidays at Anmer Hall, the Cambridges’ country home in Norfolk,” Morton wrote in his book.