 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘need more relatability’ like Prince William, Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘need more relatability’ like Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘need more relatability’ like Prince William, Kate Middleton

Experts recently weighed in on the potential side effects of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unachievable image and admitted they need to become more ‘relatable’ like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This observation’s been made by royal commentator Neil Sean and on his personal YouTube channel he admitted, “It’s interesting to note that with Catherine and William, they have become incredibly relatable.”

“Catherine and William have launched social media in a big way; their own YouTube channel, huge success on Instagram, and on Twitter, and they keep their fans - and I use that term loosely - updated with what they’re doing.”

“Now, according to a very good source out in LA, following the success of the New York trip for Harry and Meghan, they’ve been looking closely at what makes Catherine and William very successful and relatable over here, and wondering whether they should not take that template.”

Per Mr Sean’s opinion, the Sussex’s need to exude a more relatable image. “They expect their fanbase to be there when they decide to pop up, but the digital world they live in simply doesn’t work like that.”

“You have to work hard to keep the momentum going, and more importantly, be relatable and connectable.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig

Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig
Kristen Stewart reveals experiencing 'elemental energy' while playing Diana

Kristen Stewart reveals experiencing 'elemental energy' while playing Diana

Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls

Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls
Prince Harry risking ties to Prince William for money: report

Prince Harry risking ties to Prince William for money: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to attend’ Platinum Jubilee to keep ‘magic alive'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to attend’ Platinum Jubilee to keep ‘magic alive'
Reese Witherspoon gets nostalgic as she marks three decades in Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon gets nostalgic as she marks three decades in Hollywood
Meghan Markle branded ‘common denominator’ in family issues

Meghan Markle branded ‘common denominator’ in family issues
Prince Charles’ ‘bullied’ school days brought to light: report

Prince Charles’ ‘bullied’ school days brought to light: report
Leah Remini says Ellen DeGeneres faked looking interested during talk show

Leah Remini says Ellen DeGeneres faked looking interested during talk show
Hollywood producers and union leaders hold talks to stave off strike

Hollywood producers and union leaders hold talks to stave off strike
Experts unveil Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s secret parenting hacks

Experts unveil Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s secret parenting hacks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘staging coup’ to ‘stand above A-list peers’ in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘staging coup’ to ‘stand above A-list peers’ in US

Latest

view all