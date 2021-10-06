Christina Aguilera touches on ‘full circle moment’ with Disney on 50th-anniversary

Christina Aguilera recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her ‘full circle moment’ with Disney for their 50th-anniversary performance.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine and there she was quoted saying, “It's incredible. Just because when I come here, I get this full circle feeling of where my career began.”

“I mean, my first Disney experience was in Tokyo Disneyland when my dad was in the military and we lived there for three years.”

“So it's always been embedded in my childhood roots, but then I ended up working for Disney from the Mickey Mouse Club when I was my son's age.”

She even went on to say, “Now with my kids here, I brought my daughter to her first time at Disney World. She's been to Disneyland, but having her come back to where mommy used to work, it's just a beautiful thing to pass down to your own children.”

Before concluding she also shed light on her kids’ love for her personal body of work and added, “It's just so amazing when you see your kids light up at anything, but it's extra special to know that it resonates so strongly with my body of work and my history.”

For those unversed, Aguilera is a mother to two, 13-year-old Max, who she shares with ex Jordan Bratman and 7-year-old daughter Summer Rain who she has with fiancé Matthew Rutler.