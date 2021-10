Hours before the premier of "Kurulus:Osman" season 3, Turkish actress Ozge Torer on Wednesday shared her new nook look from the popular TV series.

Sharing her picture to her Instagram stories, Ozge asked her fans whether they missed watching the hit show.

She essays the role of Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey, in "Kurulus:Osman" which is returning for the highly anticipated season 3.