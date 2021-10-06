 
Selena Gomez sends new mom Cardi B adorable gift for rapper's son

Selena Gomez made sure to extend her well wishes to new mom Cardi B who recently gave birth to a baby boy.

The Look At Her Now hit-maker sent the rapper an adorable gift basket which Cardi B could not help but appreciate on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the WAP singer shared a snap of a blue basket that held a plethora of baby goodies.

The musician could not help but express her joy as she captioned the post "Thank you" which was followed by red heart emojis.

Selena Gomez sends new mom Cardi B adorable gift for rappers son

"I got this beautiful gift basket for son son!" Cardi gushed as she showed the present online. 

"With this little bear from Selena Gomez! It's so cute and it's got treats for me... you know I get hungry at the nighttime. Thank you Selena Gomez, you're so adorable!"

Selena wasn’t the only celebrity that showered the mother of two with gifts as the songstress also receiving presents from Lizzo, Mickey Guyton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jennifer Aniston.

