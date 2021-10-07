Husband of murdered Influencer Alexis Sharkey found dead

Thomas Sharkey, husband of slain Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey, has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida, according to reports.



Thomas was wanted for murder in connection with his wife's death, after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 29.

Authorities said Wednesday they located the body of 50-year-old Thomas Sharkey. The US Marshals Service found him dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Florida. He shot himself as authorities were closing in on him to arrest him.

A spokesman for the Houston police said that Thomas was the only person with the means and motive to kill the 26-year-old influencer.



Investigators also said they had established there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship. The couple had separated, even though Thomas did not want the marriage to end.

Alexis Sharkey's naked body was found by a sanitation truck employee alongside a Houston road on November 28, 2020 — two days after she first went missing.