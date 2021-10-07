 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Billie Eilish delights fans as she announces Australian dates for her Happier Than Ever tour

Singer Billie Eilish has given fans a real treat by announcing Australian dates for her 'Happier Than Ever World Tour' in 2022.

The 19-year-old musician will begin the first leg of the tour in Sydney on September 13, before heading to Brisbane, Melbourne and then ending it in Perth on September 29.

Tickets to the award-winning singer's Happier Than Ever tour, which is an all-ages event, go on sale on October 15, with pre-sales starting on October 11.

'It’s just gonna be crazy. It’s gonna be jumping and screaming and getting low. It’s gonna be so much fun. I cannot wait,' said Billie.

Billie Eilish last played in Australia in 2018, but it was an intimate performance to about 3200 fans at Fremantle Arts Centre in Perth.

Meanwhile, last week she delighted fans by announcing she would be the youngest ever performer to headline at prestigious music event, Glastonbury festival.

Billie then sparked major speculation she is performing at the world-famous music extravaganza in Somerset, South West England next year, with the caption: '2022.'

