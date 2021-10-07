Britney Spears' dad barred her from reading anything non-religious to 'cure' her

Britney was only allowed to read religious text and her father barred her from interacting with anyone

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, used religion as a pretext to cure her mental illness.



The pop star's father banned her from reading anything except religious material, in an attempt to treat her.

TMZ reported that Jamie became religious after spending a while in rehab, soon after putting his daughter under conservatorship when she was diagnosed with mental health issues in 2008.

According to the outlet, he sought help from on now-embattled business manager Lou Taylor, who was also a "fervent born-again Christian."

Taylor brought her employee, Robin Greenhill, to deal with Britney's financial affairs, but Greenhill soon “was up in every aspect of Britney’s life.”

TMZ citing sources revealed, the trio “literally walked around with the Bible in hand, proselytizing the word of God,” for the first year of conservatorship.

