Prince Harry, Meghan Markle truly ‘living life with a purpose’: report

Experts recently sat down for a chat and addressed the impact of Megxit on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle standards of living.



Royally Obsessed podcast host Roberta Fiorito made this claim during an interview. She even touched upon the Sussex’s NYC trip and dubbed it a “mini royal tour.”

She was also quoted saying, “Is this the future of Meghan and Harry, are we going to see these all the time? What are the differences? I think with these [tours] they have so much more freedom than they did as royals.”

“They are able to meet with who they want, the US ambassador, they went to the UN a few times. It just seems like they're doing the work they want to do, not what they're assigned to do.”

She also went on to say, “They're charting their own territory, which I respect. I think we have all seen the freedom that they now have.”

“They're working with Oprah, for mental health charities, for Netflix. They're charting their own waters their way, at their own pace, which I think is what they wanted ultimately.”

“Regardless of how much you know about the royals, you know that your life is not completely your own. I'm happy for them, to do things at their pace, the way they want to.”

“[They're] dictating their own income, their own public appearances, and being thoughtful, purposeful.”

Before concluding the host reflected upon the couple’s past and added, “Not being told 'you have to go here, it's what we've done for hundreds of years.' If they want to really live life on purpose, which I think is what everyone wants to do, they're finally doing that."