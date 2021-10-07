 
entertainment
Dave Bautista shares update on 'Dune' days before Zendaya starrer film hits cinemas

Dave Bautista on Thursday announced that tickets for his new film "Dune" are available now, days before the movie hit the theaters.

Taking to Instagram, the actor asked his fans to buy tickets for "Dune" which stars  Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya .

"In 2 Weeks Dune movie comes to the big screen. Get Tickets Now," he wrote.  


Dune" debuted at the Venice Film Festival on last month and will hit theaters and the HBO Max streaming service on Oct. 22. The movie is adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.

The much-anticipated movie remake of science-fiction epic "Dune" won praise from critics for its stunning visual spectacle, though some of the initial reviews said that only the most hard-core fans would enjoy the storytelling.

