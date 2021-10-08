Kim Kardashian enters new fashion phase as she ditches skin-baring style

Reality star Kim Kardashian amazed fans with her sunning new looks as she showed off her all-black style during her appearance in NYC.

Kim, who loves showing her skin in most of her styling session- appeared to be a different lady as she kept her famous figure covered up.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was pictured when she was on way to Saturday Night Live rehearsals in New York City, looking smashing in a black leather bodysuit and heels.

Kanye West's ex carried a Balenciaga bag and wore a cape to amaze onlookers with her different and newly-invented style.



Ever since Kim Kardashian, 40, stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala in a head-turning black Balenciaga look that covered her entire body, she has ditched sexy outfits in favor of other completely covered looks by the Paris-based label.

