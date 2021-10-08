 
Dave Chappelle comes under fire for making controversial jokes about transgender women

Dave Chappelle has come under fire after making controversial jokes about transgender women in his new Netflix stand-up special, The Closer.

The comedian, whose sixth and final comedy special for the streaming platform was released on Wednesday, weighed in on the controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling, who has been branded a "TERF"—an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

After insisting that he had never made any explicitly anti-transgender jokes in his past specials, Chappelle defended Rowling as he said: "I'm team TERF!"

"Gender is a fact," he said, while standing onstage at The Fillmore in Detroit in August, per the Daily Beast. "Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.

Dave Chappelle confirms 'The Closer' is His Final Netflix Comedy Special. 

Previously, Harry Potter author Rowling faced criticism after she shared some of her views on transgender issues in an essay published on her personal website and in comments made on her Twitter account.

