Meghan Markle called 'amazing leader' by Elton John's husband David Furnish

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle has received massive praise from David Furnish after the pair worked together on the Duchess' new animated series.



Elton John's husband branded the Duchess of Sussex an "amazing leader" and a "fantastic collaborator" after the pair linked up for her new show on Netflix.

The 58-year-old has lent his acting skills in bringing the new series, which is partly based on former Suits star's childhood, to the screens.

Speaking at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, the actor gushed over the mother-of-two, saying: "She's a fantastic collaborator, amazing leader.

David added: "We're just very, very excited to be working with, you know, someone as influential and as supportive as Netflix."

The new animated series comes after Meghan Markle's children's book release. The Duchess's book, titled The Bench, was inspired by a poem she had written for Prince Harry and featured an array of snaps of the pair with son Archie.