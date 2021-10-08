 
entertainment
Friday Oct 08 2021
Japanese fans bash Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘rude behavior’ to the Queen

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently came under fire, at the hands of Japanese royal family fans due to their allegedly ‘rude behaviour’ towards Queen Elizabeth.

Royal expert and author Angela Levin brought his claim to light and in her recent newsletter, she highlighted the interest Japanese fans show towards the British royal family.

She claims most East Asian countries are interested in the life of Queen Elizabeth and her family.

Her piece for the Substack newsletter highlighted all the main points and also referenced the growing dislike fans have for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The newsletter read, “Japan is fascinated by our Royal Family. Every few weeks I am asked by one of their TV channels to update them on what is happening in the UK.”

She also went on to say, “Their key interest at the moment is Harry and Meghan and who can blame them.”

“They can’t quite believe their behaviour towards the senior royals is so, well, rude. No one would behave like that to their royal family, they tell me.”

