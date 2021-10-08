 
Fans shower Bruno Mars with tributes for 36th birthday celebrations

Fans have overtaken Twitter and other social media platforms to leave the rapping icon a plethora of birthday wishes.

Not only that but accounts like Live Nation Belgium and Pop Crave have even started viral threads and trends to gauge fan-favourite songs.

While other users can’t stop gushing over the star in their custom made artworks and pieces in celebration of the rapper's entry into the 36th year of life.

Most other fans created their own tributes, from CD collection montages to tried and tested memes under the hashtag #HappyBrithdayBrunoMars.

Check out some below:


