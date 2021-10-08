 
entertainment
Friday Oct 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry criticized for silence on ‘trashy’ Princess Diana musical representation

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Prince Harry has been called out for his decision to remain quiet regarding the trashy representation Princess Diana was given in the new musical.

Sky News host Andrew Bolt brought this claim forward during a heated conversation with commentator Sophie Elsworth. There he referenced the lackluster reception of the Princess Diana musical.

He was also quoted saying, “Prince Harry used to be very noisy in attacking the media for his coverage of his mother Princess Diana.”

“But he has now signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix and now says nothing. It is the most trashy musical about his mother but also makes the Queen seem like a real cow.”

Even Ms Elsworth agreed and questioned Prince Harry’s silence on the matter. “Funnily enough I can't see Prince Harry coming out screaming about this.”

She was also quoted saying, “What a moment of trashiness that we just put our viewers through. I will say for this woke couple it is a case of don't bite the hand that feeds you.”

“Netflix is putting food on their table because they have signed multi-million dollar deals with them. So Harry and Meghan have gone extremely quiet.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele weighs in on why she went through dramatic weight loss

Adele weighs in on why she went through dramatic weight loss

Queen Elizabeth, other royal family members to attend COP26: Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth, other royal family members to attend COP26: Buckingham Palace
Adele ‘was never happy’ in marriage to Simon Konecki

Adele ‘was never happy’ in marriage to Simon Konecki
Madonna sheds light on biggest regrets in life: 'I wanted to die'

Madonna sheds light on biggest regrets in life: 'I wanted to die'
No time for the battery to die: Bond's Aston Martin goes electric

No time for the battery to die: Bond's Aston Martin goes electric
Prince Charles to inherit legacy of utterly ‘tarnished crown’ after Queen escapes unscathed

Prince Charles to inherit legacy of utterly ‘tarnished crown’ after Queen escapes unscathed
Meghan Markle ‘PR move’ for expensive children’s book ‘fails miserably’

Meghan Markle ‘PR move’ for expensive children’s book ‘fails miserably’
Prince Harry ‘wanted out’ of the Firm but ‘didn’t know how’ to step down: report

Prince Harry ‘wanted out’ of the Firm but ‘didn’t know how’ to step down: report
Selena Gomez debuts new blonde look in 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez debuts new blonde look in 'Selena + Chef'
Adele says she found peace after estranged father's passing

Adele says she found peace after estranged father's passing

Ben Affleck 'very happy in life' amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Ben Affleck 'very happy in life' amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Duchess Camilla needs ‘coaching’ to fill Prince Philip’s shoes as consort

Duchess Camilla needs ‘coaching’ to fill Prince Philip’s shoes as consort

Latest

view all