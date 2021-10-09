 
Amber Heard sheds lights on 'best 6 months of her life', shares sweet photo with daughter

Hollywood's charming actress Amber Heard mesmerised fans as she shared photo with her sweet baby girl, gushing about 'best 6 months of her life'.

The 35-year-old beauty, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, is enjoying the most of her time with her baby girl.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Amber shared a picture of herself holding daughter Oonagh up as she smiled up at her. The actress radiated happiness as she gazed at her baby, who was clad in blue and white striped dungarees.

She captioned the photo: "The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers."

A day earlier, Amber decided to chill out by donning a face mask, writing: "Morning glow."

It comes after Amber shocked fans as she announced in July that she had welcomed a baby daughter via surrogate.

Amber Heard confirmed she had named her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, and said the little one was born on April 8 this year.

