Prince Charles changes his mind to build a grand country house in Herefordshire

Prince Charles has reportedly scrapped plans for Herefordshire county house that had been tipped as a future home for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

It was widely reported that Kate and William would move into the 900 acre country estate which the Duchy bought in Harewood End in 2000.

The Prince of Wales had a plan to rebuild the grand mansion which was demolished by the SAS in 1950. The proposed mansion in Herefordshire was part of a £9 million renovation.



The Prince has dropped his ambitious vision for a new Highgrove on a country estate in Herefordshire, nearly two decades after he first drew up plans for it.



The proposed mansion was meant to breathe new life into Harewood End, which lies between Ross-on-Wye and Hereford.

The Duchy has confirmed that their work at the 900 acre estate is done, even though the mansion, which was supposed to be a focal point, has not been rebuilt.

Although many buildings were restored, work has never started on the final piece of the jigsaw.

The Prince was reportedly assembling a future home for his elder son Prince William in the borderlands between England and Wales, according to royal reporters.

When news finally broke that the Duke of Cambridge was involved in a serious relationship with Kate Middleton in 2004, rumours that they were about to marry and settle down in Herefordshire reached fever pitch.