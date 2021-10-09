 
Saturday Oct 09 2021
Adele brands former health secretary Matt Hancock 'dirty sod' over affair scandal

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Adele brands former health secretary Matt Hancock 'dirty sod' over affair scandal

Adele, in her recent new interview, shared her thoughts on former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, calling him ‘dirty sod’ over affair scandal. 

The British parliamentarian was embroiled in a right scandal after he was caught on CCTV lip-locked with his aide Gina Coladangelo in June.

He would go on to step down from his role and apologise for breaking his own rules on social distancing, but months later he’s still a topic of conversation for Adele.

The singer said: ‘The dirty sod!’ as the profile added: ‘Then – presumably imagining tomorrow’s headlines – looks briefly panicked, before shrugging. Whatever!’

Adele in her recent Vogue interview, bared all when it came to her new music, her divorce from Simon Konecki, her weight loss and her new relationship with sports manager Rich Paul.

