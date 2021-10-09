Khloe Kardashian flaunts her enviable fit physique in tiny outfit

Khloe Kardashian attracted massive praise from fans, friends and sister Kim as she put on her killing curves on display as she soaked up the sun alongside her three-year-old daughter True at a beach.



The 37-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star left little to the imagination as she flaunted her toned tummy and endless legs in skimpy outfit, seemingly tugging at Tristan Thompson's heartstrings.

She wore her ashy brown locks in a sleek straight style and went for a minimal makeup look as she lay under the blazing sun and posed in the sand.



Khloe has continuously been accused of Photoshopping both her body and face in her social media snaps as fans have begged her to embrace her natural looks.

But Khloe’s most recent offering appears to have went down a treat with her eagle-eyed admirers who flocked to comment on her gym-honed physique and prominent abs.



Even Khloe’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, rushed to gush over her famous figure. “Body goals,” the Skims creator swooned.

Simon Huck responded as writing: “Can we please work out together because I need a body and results like that,” Khloe’s social media star"