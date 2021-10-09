 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 09 2021
Web Desk

Letitia Wright under fire again for sharing anti-vax views on ‘Black Panther 2’ set

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Letitia Wright got into trouble last year over her contentious stance on COVID vaccines
American actor Letitia Wright was found spreading anti-vax propaganda on the set of Black Panther 2.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who got into trouble last year over her contentious stance on COVID vaccines, was spreading the same views in front of the cast and crew of the film as well.

"A set source says she has espoused similar views about the Covid-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production,” the report stated.

Wright deactivated her social media platforms last year after she was under fire for sharing a video spreading misinformation on vaccines.

"If you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself...you get canceled,” she had tweeted last year in response to her critics.

Responding in another tweet, she said she wasn’t anti-vaxxer but was "just thinking about what's in it and if my body will react negatively or not."

