 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears wrote music amid conservatorship drama: 'She hasn't retired'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Despite her plans of bidding farewell to the industry forever, Britney has been writing new songs
Despite her plans of bidding farewell to the industry forever, Britney has been writing new songs 

Britney Spears was occupied writing new music amid all the ongoing chaos of her controversial conservatorship. 

The pop icon has not retired, despite what was earlier reported about her plans of bidding farewell to the industry forever. 

A source close to the singer revealed, “Despite what is being put out there, Britney is not retired. It is actually quite the opposite."

“She has been writing music over the past couple of years because it would be impossible for her not to. Music is her passion and it is in her blood," the insider went on.

“Those close to Britney are all aware of this and she has been getting offers from some of the top producers in the industry. Everyone is dying to work with her,” the source further said.

Revealing about the kind of songs Britney is writing, the insider shared, “The songs she has been writing are dark, for the most part. She is comparing her new music to her [2007 album] Blackout, which everyone absolutely loved.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t have fallen the trap under the royal package’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t have fallen the trap under the royal package’
Adele breaks silence on last year’s cultural appropriation debacle

Adele breaks silence on last year’s cultural appropriation debacle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘inconsistency’ in NYC trip exposed: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘inconsistency’ in NYC trip exposed: report
Meghan and Harry 'feel blessed beyond words' raising Archie and baby Lilibet

Meghan and Harry 'feel blessed beyond words' raising Archie and baby Lilibet

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson unveils ‘Face Off’ music video in rap debut

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson unveils ‘Face Off’ music video in rap debut
Machine Gun Kelly shares upcoming album release plans

Machine Gun Kelly shares upcoming album release plans
Ed Sheeran says he felt the ‘most human’ when proposing to his wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran says he felt the ‘most human’ when proposing to his wife Cherry Seaborn
Italy to have 2022 Eurovision song contest in Turin this year

Italy to have 2022 Eurovision song contest in Turin this year

Justin Bieber unveils music video for new track ‘Ghost’

Justin Bieber unveils music video for new track ‘Ghost’
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to star in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to star in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

The Weeknd mirrors pal Angelina Jolie with new United Nations role

The Weeknd mirrors pal Angelina Jolie with new United Nations role

R. Kelly's victim wants him to show 'remorse and accountability'

R. Kelly's victim wants him to show 'remorse and accountability'

Latest

view all