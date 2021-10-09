Britney Spears wrote music amid conservatorship drama: 'She hasn't retired'

Despite her plans of bidding farewell to the industry forever, Britney has been writing new songs

Britney Spears was occupied writing new music amid all the ongoing chaos of her controversial conservatorship.

The pop icon has not retired, despite what was earlier reported about her plans of bidding farewell to the industry forever.

A source close to the singer revealed, “Despite what is being put out there, Britney is not retired. It is actually quite the opposite."

“She has been writing music over the past couple of years because it would be impossible for her not to. Music is her passion and it is in her blood," the insider went on.

“Those close to Britney are all aware of this and she has been getting offers from some of the top producers in the industry. Everyone is dying to work with her,” the source further said.

Revealing about the kind of songs Britney is writing, the insider shared, “The songs she has been writing are dark, for the most part. She is comparing her new music to her [2007 album] Blackout, which everyone absolutely loved.”