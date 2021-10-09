 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may withdraw from their Netflix deal: expert

A British journalist suggested that Prince and Meghan may withdraw from their Netflix deal.

The Daily Mail's Diary Editor, Richard Eden, said that the Duke of Sussex  is embarrassed after signing a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix.

Talking to Palace Confidential suggested that bosses of Netflix are "horrified" by claims that the Duke only took the deal because he was "desperate for money".

"I think there is a fat chance of Harry and Meghan giving up their very lucrative Netflix deal. It was a Faustian pact," the journalist was quoted as saying.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticised for signing a deal with Netflix after the streaming giant's hit show The Crown was accused of wrongly depicting members of some royal family.

Harry and his wife settled in the United States after stepping down as senior royals to live a financially independent life.

