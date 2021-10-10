Adele excitedly shows off sneak peek into ‘Easy on Me’ single

Singer and songwriter Adele gives fans her first-ever sneak peek into her upcoming single Easy on Me.



The sneak peek is part of Adele’s fourth studio album release and was featured during the last few moments of her Instagram Live, this Saturday.

It begins with a brief piano solo that is immediately cut off when Adele starts harmonizing and singing, "There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever. I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence. Baby, let me in."

For those unversed, the song itself is said to drop on October 15th and its announcement was made in the black-and-white song trailer posted to all socials just this week.







