Sunday Oct 10 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to orchestrate on Jubilee plans: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly gearing up to celebrate an ‘alternative Jubilee’ straight from the US for Queen Elizabeth’s ’s big moment.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim during his most recent YouTube upload and touched upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported plans to host their own version of a Jubilee celebration for the Queen.

He was quoted saying, “According to a very good source, very close to Harry and Meghan, it looks like Harry and Meghan could be planning the alternative Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

He also went on to say, “A lot of people over in New York and particularly in the United States will be celebrating with us on that special weekend.”

“But Harry and Meghan, according to that close source, think they could do something themselves – perhaps throw a huge gala party, some big sort of concert event, all raising money for the charitable causes associated with not just Harry and Meghan, but some of the causes associated with her gracious Majesty the Queen."

“A lot of people may scoff at this, but Prince Harry is within his right to celebrate his grandmother being on the throne for so long.”

