Sunday Oct 10 2021
Kim Kardashian steps out for SNL appearance with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian stepped out of New York City on Saturday ahead of her Saturday Night Live appearance flanked by her family of course.

The Skims founder could be seen making a style statement as she wowed in a hot pink puffer coat, matching gloves, silver accessories and large shades.

She was also accompanied by her former husband Kanye West, who as of recently became more friendly, as well as her sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner.

It is said that the Donda rapper was giving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star some helpful advice after it was reported that she was "nervous" ahead of her SNL monologue.

"Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’ it’s a big challenge but she is determined to be a success," a source told Page Six. 

"Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show."

Take a look:

