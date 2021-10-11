Khloe Kardashian sizzles in hot red outfit

Khloe Kardashian made her first-ever cameo on Saturday Night Live, supporting sister Kim Kardashian at the hit show.

The reality star shared snaps in a skin tight red leather dress and a pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos while playing around backstage.

Khloe also made a few appearances on the famed sketch comedy show, along with mom Kris Jenner.

Khloe, in the Instagram snaps, modeled a curve hugging mini dress with one sleeve off the shoulder which showed off her famed backside.



Opting for a fully cohesive look she matched the stunning look and wore her beach blonde hair down in soft waves.

Giving fans a sneak peek at the backstage corridors of Studio 8H the photos, were taken in motion, seemingly after she exited the stage from her sketch appearance.