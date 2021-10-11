 
entertainment
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian roasts Kanye West with her unexpected move on Saturday Night Live

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Kim Kardashian roasts Kanye West with her unexpected move on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian stunned everyone as she locked lips with Pete Davidson in Disney sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The 40-year-old reality star hosted a live TV show for the first time over the weekend, leaving viewers in hysterics while presenting Saturday Night Live. 

Kanye's estranged wife seemingly left nothing to repair as she opened the show with a hilarious monologue that roasted almost everybody close to her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took part in a Disney sketch before kissing Pete Davidson.

The mom-of four really said "Thank U, Next," when she gave Pete a kiss on the lips. But all is not as it sounds, because the pair were only reenacting a made-up scene from Disney's Aladdin, where Kim took the of Princess Jasmine, and Pete portrayed Aladdin.

Kim's move sparked a ton of hilarious memes and tweets as fans and viewers shared their response in their own way on social media.  

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her own relationship as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her own relationship as she hosts Saturday Night Live
Khloe Kardashian sizzles in hot red outfit

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in hot red outfit

Designers don't want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Designers don't want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million
Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media

Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media
Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards
School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game

School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game
Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards
Kim Kardashian leaves fans in hysterics during SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian leaves fans in hysterics during SNL monologue

The Firm ‘desperate to escape’ shadow of Prince Andrew’s shame at Jubilee

The Firm ‘desperate to escape’ shadow of Prince Andrew’s shame at Jubilee
Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday

Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday

Latest

view all