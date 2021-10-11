Kim Kardashian roasts Kanye West with her unexpected move on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian stunned everyone as she locked lips with Pete Davidson in Disney sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The 40-year-old reality star hosted a live TV show for the first time over the weekend, leaving viewers in hysterics while presenting Saturday Night Live.

Kanye's estranged wife seemingly left nothing to repair as she opened the show with a hilarious monologue that roasted almost everybody close to her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took part in a Disney sketch before kissing Pete Davidson.



The mom-of four really said "Thank U, Next," when she gave Pete a kiss on the lips. But all is not as it sounds, because the pair were only reenacting a made-up scene from Disney's Aladdin, where Kim took the of Princess Jasmine, and Pete portrayed Aladdin.

Kim's move sparked a ton of hilarious memes and tweets as fans and viewers shared their response in their own way on social media.